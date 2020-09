Jay Johnstone, Major League Outfielder and Prankster, Dies at 74 Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He played in the World Series with the 1978 Yankees and the 1981 Dodgers, but he was best known for his imaginative stunts. He died of Covid-19 complications. πŸ‘“ View full article

