Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptional

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Jurgen Klopp said Monday that he has been blown away by the standards Liverpool have set at the start of their Premier League title defence after coming from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield. Goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota saw off the Gunners, who had won their opening two league games of the season....
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his team’s performance in their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, and he wasn’t having any of the ‘sloppy’... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC Sport •Daily Star