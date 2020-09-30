Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptional

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptionalJurgen Klopp said Monday that he has been blown away by the standards Liverpool have set at the start of their Premier League title defence after coming from behind to beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield. Goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota saw off the Gunners, who had won their opening two league games of the season....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles 01:16

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses [Video]

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses

A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp [Video]

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break [Video]

Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp wary of COVID-19 risks during international break.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp and Roy Keane misunderstanding over Liverpool’s win over Arsenal (Video)

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his team’s performance in their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday, and he wasn’t having any of the ‘sloppy’...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportDaily Star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's verdict on Edinson Cavani ahead of Man Utd move

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's verdict on Edinson Cavani ahead of Man Utd move Manchester United are closing in on the free signing of former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clearly rates very highly
Daily Star

Injured Alisson ´won´t be ready after international break´, confirms Liverpool boss Klopp

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not expect goalkeeper Alisson to be ready to return immediately after the international break after he sustained a shoulder...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this