You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match



Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago 'It was a cheap shot, he got what he deserved' — Shannon Sharpe on Marcus Morris' ejection towards Luka



Late in the first quarter yesterday, Marcus Morris came down hard on Luka Doncic as the Dallas Mavericks forward drove to the basket, making contact with his head and causing him to go to the floor... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:44 Published on August 31, 2020 Top 10 Video Games Where You Play as the Bad Guy



Sometimes, it's good to take a break from heroism in the name of villainy! For this list, we're taking a look at games that give you a break from your goody two-shoes duties and allow you to control.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:09 Published on August 28, 2020

Tweets about this