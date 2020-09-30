Global  
 

Michael Schumacher's son Mick to make F1 practice debut

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, will have an official Formula One drive during a race weekend for the first time next week at the Nürburgring, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari said on Tuesday. Schumacher gets the practice drive in an Alfa Romeo on Oct. 9 on his home track in Germany as a member of Ferrari's young driver program, taking...
