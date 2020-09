French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Karolina Pliskova overcame a spirited challenge from World No. 172 Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw at a Grand Slam, to reach the French Open second round. Second seed Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in Tuesday's opening set as Sherif took a shock lead but the Czech... Karolina Pliskova overcame a spirited challenge from World No. 172 Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw at a Grand Slam, to reach the French Open second round. Second seed Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in Tuesday's opening set as Sherif took a shock lead but the Czech 👓 View full article

