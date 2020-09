Peter Bond RT @JenniferJJacobs: Air Force One TVs are tuned to Fox News as we taxi down runway to depart Cleveland after 1st Trump-Biden presidential… 37 seconds ago

Grumpy CynicAL Toxic Old White Boomer Guy RT @MariaBonanno9: “We believe in law and order and you can’t even say the words because if you say those words, you’re going to lose all o… 41 minutes ago

Maria Bonanno “We believe in law and order and you can’t even say the words because if you say those words, you’re going to lose… https://t.co/wRY8g58ZDN 1 hour ago