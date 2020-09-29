Football: Tottenham's Eric Dier leaves field during League Cup match to use bathroom, infuriating manager José Mourinho
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Portuguese football manager José Mourinho has never short of excitement in his storied and ongoing managerial career.But his latest 'adventure' at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur could be the weirdest yet.Englishman Eric Dier started...
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won...