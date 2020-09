Tottenham interested in signing 27-year-old Chelsea FC player – report Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a deal to sign Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea FC before the transfer deadline next week, according to reports. Sky Sports is reporting that the north London side are looking into the possibility of bringing the 27-year-old Germany international to north London as Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his options at […] 👓 View full article

