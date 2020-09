Mason Mount's Sergio Reguilon mockery comes back to bite him in Chelsea loss Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Mount suffered some bad karma after he was seen appearing to laugh at Reguilon following the Tottenham debutant's part in Timo Werner's opener during Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash Mount suffered some bad karma after he was seen appearing to laugh at Reguilon following the Tottenham debutant's part in Timo Werner's opener during Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this