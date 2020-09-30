Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba should not play together if Manchester United want to challenge for Premier League title, says Danny Murphy
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Danny Murphy insists Manchester United will not challenge for a Premier League title with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the same team. The former Liverpool star believes both players are talented, but makes the Red Devils too offensive, leaving them open at the back. United have conceded five goals from their opening two Premier […]
