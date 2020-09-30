Global  
 

Roy Keane warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Man United future

The Sport Review Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Roy Keane has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he’ll need to win a trophy or finish in the top four this season if he’s going to continue as Manchester United manager. The Red Devils finished in third position in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge but Manchester United ended up 33 points adrift of champions […]
 Roy Keane believes the early signs are worrying for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and failure to finish in the top four this season would signal the end of the road for the Manchester United manager.

