|
Tottenham ‘fan’ makes stunning claim during talkSPORT rant as he wants Jose Mourinho sacked TODAY and Jamie O’Hara hired as Spurs manager
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
A Tottenham ‘fan’ phoned into talkSPORT last night and called for Jose Mourinho’s immediate removal! But who does Tommy the Spur believe should replace Jose in the White Hart Lane dugout? Only talkSPORT’s very own Jamie O’Hara of course… Now, ‘Chunky’ O’Hara does frequently offer his opinion on the Tottenham squad and Jose’s work in […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this