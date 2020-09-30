Son expected to return after international break as Mourinho warns national team managers
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Jose Mourinho has implored national team managers to heed Tottenham’s packed schedule and protect his players during next week’s international break, after which he expects Son Heung-min to return to fitness. Son suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs’ controversial 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday, forcing his withdrawal at half-time as Mourinho’s side were […]
