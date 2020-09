Jonny Bairstow: England batsman loses Test central contract for 2020-21 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow is not offered an England central contract for Test cricket, though he retains a limited-overs deal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this