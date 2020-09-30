Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Experts' picks for Lakers-Heat in the NBA Finals

ESPN Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Lakers or Heat in the NBA Finals? Who will win Finals MVP? Our experts are making their predictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED 04:59

 The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double. The Miami Heat, who closed out the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emmanuel Acho: LeBron losing to Heat in NBA Finals will greatly hurt his legacy | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: LeBron losing to Heat in NBA Finals will greatly hurt his legacy | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tristan Thompson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the 2020 NBA Finals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Hear why Acho believes that if LeBron James loses,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published
How Heat overcame 100 to 1 odds to meet Lakers in Finals [Video]

How Heat overcame 100 to 1 odds to meet Lakers in Finals

SportsPulse: At the beggining of the season, not many experts predicted the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers to meet in the NBA Finals, but here we are and Jeff Zillgitt tells us why.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:27Published
Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season in the Orlando bubble. They both feel regardless..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 61-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Lakers vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Storylines and stats that matter ahead of Lakers-Heat

 The Lakers and Heat are set for an unprecedented Finals matchup in the bubble. Our NBA experts break down what to expect.
ESPN


Tweets about this