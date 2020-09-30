Experts' picks for Lakers-Heat in the NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double. The Miami Heat, who closed out the...
Tristan Thompson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the 2020 NBA Finals matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Hear why Acho believes that if LeBron James loses,..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season in the Orlando bubble. They both feel regardless..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:04Published