French Open: Rafale fighter jet's sonic boom shakes Paris, disrupts tennis match
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Not something tennis players at the French Open would have expected to disrupt their match. A French fighter jet broke the sound barrier on Wednesday causing a sonic boom that reverberated through Paris and its suburbs.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
2 days ago
Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.
Fired up for French Open 02:53
