French Open: Rafale fighter jet's sonic boom shakes Paris, disrupts tennis match

DNA Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Not something tennis players at the French Open would have expected to disrupt their match. A French fighter jet broke the sound barrier on Wednesday causing a sonic boom that reverberated through Paris and its suburbs.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Fired up for French Open

Fired up for French Open 02:53

 Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

