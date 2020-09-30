Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League draw: The Groups of Death Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United could all get as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus await

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The Champions League is returning and you can hear the group stage draw LIVE on talkSPORT 2 on Thursday at 4pm. It’s the moment every fan can’t wait for; will it be a ‘Group of Death’ or will the balls be taken out with fortune on your club’s side? It’s exciting and nerve-wracking all at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool [Video]

Thiago: From Barca youth to Liverpool

Spanish football expert Terry Gibson discusses Thiago's journey from Barcelona youth to Bayern Munich, and now to the Premier League with Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
How and why Thiago joined Liverpool [Video]

How and why Thiago joined Liverpool

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol reveals how and why Thiago left Bayern Munich to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Champions League group stage draw: When is it, date and start time, how to watch and confirmed Pots for Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

 The 2020/21 Champions League campaign is set to get underway with the group stage draw to be conducted next week. German giants Bayern Munich claimed European...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this