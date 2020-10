Bayer Leverkusen pursue Kolasinac Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

According to a recent report from Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen are still in talks to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac. The 27-year-old is still eager to make his return to Germany where he was born, due to family reasons. He had previously been linked with a move to his former club Schalke but that is […] 👓 View full article

