Lakers-Heat 2020 NBA Finals Game 1 prop bets: Expect LeBron James to take advantage of Miami's zone defense

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series wouldn’t be going 6 games by putting up a 38-point triple-double. The Miami Heat, who closed out the...
The NBA Finals tip off tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win it all over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Despite this, Butler told reporters that he doesn’t think his..
