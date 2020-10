Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals ahead of Game 1: ‘I’ll take the Lakers in 5’ | THE HERD Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the Finals to talk on the Miami Heat, and Colin Cowherd shares what he expects to see in Game 1 tonight. Hear why he believes LeBron James & Anthony Davis will dominate, and he takes the Lakers in 5. The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the Finals to talk on the Miami Heat, and Colin Cowherd shares what he expects to see in Game 1 tonight. Hear why he believes LeBron James & Anthony Davis will dominate, and he takes the Lakers in 5. 👓 View full article