Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Football.london Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
The full details for the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup 01:30

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant [Video]

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Pepijn Lijnders adds club won't speak about individual players, but extra measures in place to pick up any sign of the disease

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Lijnders wishes Thiago speedy recovery following positive Covid-19 test

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has sent his best wishes to newsigning Thiago Alcantara, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Lampard: Positives to take [Video]

Lampard: Positives to take

Chelsea's Frank Lampard says there are positives he can take despite defeat to Tottenham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton v West Ham LIVE commentary: Premier League rivals face off for place in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

 Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham face off in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round tonight. The Toffees have impressed so far this season, winning five games...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

Carabao Cup: Newport 1-1 Newcastle (5-6 pens) - Newcastle progress on spot-kicks

 Newcastle avoid becoming Newport County's latest cup scalp as they win on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
BBC Sport

Newcastle beat Newport on penalties to reach last eight of Carabao Cup

 Newcastle avoid becoming Newport County's latest cup scalp as they win on penalties to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphtalkSPORTFootball.londonBBC SportThe Argus

Tweets about this