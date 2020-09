Marco Masf RT @usmntonly: 72’ | Gio Reyna comes on for Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup. (2-2) 76’ | Chris Richards comes on for Bayern Munich i… 27 seconds ago AhramOnlineSports Joshua Kimmich scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich shrugged off concerns about fixture congestion to beat Boru… https://t.co/IQHTsWOk1Q 45 seconds ago carlos rodrigo RT @SoccerInsider: Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, 17, came on in the 72nd minute and Bayern Munich's Chris Richards, 20, entered in th… 4 minutes ago oluwe jackson RT @goal: FT: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund Bayern win the German Supercup! 🇩🇪 Another trophy to add to the 2020 collection 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆… 4 minutes ago scorers Alphonso Davies gets another assist for Bayern Munich in German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund https://t.co/LCjY9n2guD 12 minutes ago Ki Jesseology RT @GalSportBetting: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐅𝐋 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to win the 2020 German Supercup! Making It Their Fift… 15 minutes ago Ragnar. RT @TheSeriousBants: FT: Bayern Munich 3-2 Borussia Dortmund Bayern win the German Supercup! 🇩🇪 Another trophy to add to the 2020 collect… 18 minutes ago Łukasz Bączek RT @SwissRamble: Borussia Dortmund 2019/20 accounts cover a season when they once again finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesl… 18 minutes ago