Puck has already dropped on potentially frenzied NHL offseason Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The NHL offseason, which will feature St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo's free agency, is already underway and will proceed at a furious pace. The NHL offseason, which will feature St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo's free agency, is already underway and will proceed at a furious pace. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Puck already dropped on what promises to be frenzied NHL off-season Even before the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship, Julien BriseBois was on the phone with other NHL general managers...

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this