Real Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid: Vinicius spares Man Utd target Jovic´s blushes

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Vinicius Junior came to Real Madrid’s rescue as a sluggish start to their LaLiga season continued with a 1-0 home win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday. Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their opener and then required a late Sergio Ramos penalty to beat Real Betis on Saturday, and a lack of cutting […]
