Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Athletics avoid disaster, pitch out of bases-loaded jam in 9th to win Game 2

FOX Sports Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Watch Athletics avoid disaster, pitch out of bases-loaded jam in 9th to win Game 2With the bases loaded in the top of the 9th inning, Oakland Athletics pitcher Jake Diekman was able to induce a ground-out to secure a Game 2 win for the A's. The A's AL Wild Card Round series with the Chicago White Sox is now tied at 1-1. The winner of Thursday's Game 3 will advance to the American League Divisional Series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Video Games That Ended in Disaster [Video]

10 Video Games That Ended in Disaster

These games left players in a state of despair as their respective worlds and characters came crumbling down. For this video, we're looking at a handful of games where everything...just...sucked!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:42Published

Tweets about this