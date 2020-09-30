Watch Athletics avoid disaster, pitch out of bases-loaded jam in 9th to win Game 2 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

With the bases loaded in the top of the 9th inning, Oakland Athletics pitcher Jake Diekman was able to induce a ground-out to secure a Game 2 win for the A's. The A's AL Wild Card Round series with the Chicago White Sox is now tied at 1-1. The winner of Thursday's Game 3 will advance to the American League Divisional Series.

