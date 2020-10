Khris Davis solo shot puts Athletics up 5-0 on White Sox in Game 2 Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Already up 4-0, Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis hit a solo shot to put his team up five runs on the Chicago White Sox. Chicago chipped away at the lead, but ultimately fell, 5-2.

0

