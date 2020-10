Justwatching Why not demand that the american flag be removed and raise the blm flag?? Come on only black lives matter..Cowboys… https://t.co/Fvd7DrHZv3 3 days ago Kyle Dalton Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe opens up on his conversation with Jerry Jones and why kneeling during t… https://t.co/Tdqu8AF2Tz 3 days ago Guanare Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was 'all positive' EDI:… https://t.co/nyvmFLnP4Q 3 days ago Joe Curley Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was 'all positive' https://t.co/wlMZFluXJa 4 days ago TailgateBuddy Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was 'all positive'… https://t.co/UqjaaQW1z4 4 days ago Guanare Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was 'all positive' EDI:… https://t.co/TOdCpDr6yi 4 days ago Tweet Interesantes Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was 'all positive' CD:… https://t.co/qdtsCvGHit 4 days ago HEDGE accordingly📈 Cowboys DT Dontari Poe: Conversation with Jerry Jones on kneeling during anthem was ‘all positive’ https://t.co/NltLgiXKhK #Sports 4 days ago