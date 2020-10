Vinicius revels in match-winning Madrid cameo Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Vinicius Junior felt his introduction alongside Marco Asensio turned Real Madrid’s LaLiga meeting with Real Valladolid in the champions’ favour. Brazilian Vinicius grabbed the only goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win after arriving from the bench in the 58th minute. Madrid had dominated up to that stage, but Luka Jovic – the man Vinicius replaced – […] 👓 View full article

