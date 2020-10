Harrison Bader crashes into wall to make game-ending catch, seal Game 1 for the Cardinals Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With his St. Louis Cardinals up 7-4 with one out left to go in the ninth inning, outfielder Harrison Bader made a spectacular catch as he crashed into the wall. His snag ended the game and gave the Cardinals a 1-0 series lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round.

