French Open: Kiki Bertens accused of faking injury during win

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
French Open: Kiki Bertens accused of faking injury during winDutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens was accused of faking injury as she was taken off court in a wheelchair after a stormy Roland Garros second round win over former finalist Sara Errani on Wednesday. Bertens triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 9-7 in a three-hour 11-minute clash which left her in cramps and Italian Errani screaming an...
