Lionel Messi wants to end Barcelona dispute, calls for unity

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Lionel Messi called for "an end" to arguments at Barcelona as he urged unity at the club he tried to leave before the season. The Barcelona captain spoke to Barcelona newspaper Sport in an interview published online late on Tuesday. "After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it," said Messi. "We must unite all...
