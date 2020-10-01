Lionel Messi wants to end Barcelona dispute, calls for unity

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona



Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:00 Published 3 weeks ago Messi's back at Barca training



Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Lionel Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding Lionel Messi called for "an end" to arguments at Barcelona as he urged unity at the club he tried to leave before the season.

News24 21 hours ago





Tweets about this