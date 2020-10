League Cup: Jose Mourinho laments tight schedule as Tottenham see off Chelsea Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jose Mourinho believes players are being put in danger by the football authorities after Tottenham beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup after a 1-1 draw. Mourinho's men were playing the second of four games in eight days in three different competitions. Eric Dier was the only player...