IPL 2020: Steve Smith after RR's loss - Didn't adapt well to the conditions

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith admitted on Wednesday that their batsmen may have had some difficulty adjusting to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after playing both their matches before this at the significantly smaller Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR suffered a comprehensive 37-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata...
