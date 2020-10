Ever Wonder Why Orange and Black Are Halloween Colors?



Holidays are usually associated with certain colors, why are black and orange so cemented in our understanding of Halloween? For that we have to explore the history of Halloween itself. Buzz60’s.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:33 Published 15 hours ago

The real story of Rosa Parks -- and why we need to confront myths about Black history | David Ikard



Black history taught in US schools is often watered-down, riddled with inaccuracies and stripped of its context and rich, full-bodied historical figures. Equipped with the real story of Rosa Parks,.. Credit: TED Duration: 18:13 Published 1 day ago