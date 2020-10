Gio Urshela grand slam flips 4-1 deficit into 5-4 Yankees lead over Indians in Game 2 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

New York Yankees infielder Gio Urshela launched a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning to flip the script on the Cleveland Indians. Trailing 4-1, the Bronx Bombers took a 5-4 lead and held on to win the game, 10-9, and the series, 2-0.

