Yankees score two in ninth to win wild Game 2 over Cleveland and advance to ALDS Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Gary Sanchez's sacrifice fly tied it and DJ LeMahieu hit the go-ahead single to send the Yankees to San Diego to face their AL East rival, the Rays, in the ALDS. 👓 View full article

