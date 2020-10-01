Global  
 

West Ham warned that Ross Barkley loan to Aston Villa paves the way for Declan Rice to sign for Chelsea – ‘It makes sense, unfortunately’

Thursday, 1 October 2020
West Ham risk losing Declan Rice in the final days of the transfer window now that Chelsea have axed Ross Barkley. Barkley on Wednesday completed a loan move to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, having made three appearances for the Blues at the start of the campaign. 🟣 𝗥 𝗢 𝗦 𝗦 […]
 The Good Morning Transfers team give their reaction to Aston Villa signing midfielder Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

