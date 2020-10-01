West Ham warned that Ross Barkley loan to Aston Villa paves the way for Declan Rice to sign for Chelsea – ‘It makes sense, unfortunately’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barkley on Grealish, Villa and England



Ross Barkley talks about teaming up with Jack Grealish as well as his England aspirations after joining Aston Villa on loan. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 13 hours ago 'Smart move if Chelsea signed Rice'



Chelsea would be making a ‘smart move’ if they looked to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice before the transfer window closes, according to Anita Abayomi from the Goal Diggers podcast. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:36 Published 3 days ago Villa eye Barkley or Loftus-Cheek



Rob Dorsett brings us up to date with Aston Villa's search for a new midfielder as they eye Ross Barkley or Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Chelsea transfer theory shared after Aston Villa complete Ross Barkley move Aston Villa transfer news: Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and former Manchester City and West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair...

Walsall Advertiser 2 hours ago





Tweets about this