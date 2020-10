Indians' season ends as Yankees complete two-game sweep Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

DJ LeMahieu's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning off closer Brad Hand lifted the Yankees to a wild, exhausting 10-9 win. DJ LeMahieu's tiebreaking single in the ninth inning off closer Brad Hand lifted the Yankees to a wild, exhausting 10-9 win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who faces more 'World Series or bust' pressure: Yankees or Dodgers?



SportsPulse: Coming into the season, shortened or not, both the Yankees and Dodgers had 'World Series or bust' labels. Our MLB writers debate which team faces more pressure to win it all this season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this