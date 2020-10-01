Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem breeze into third round

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal, the 12-time Roland Garros champion, completed another overwhelming show at the ongoing French Open as he registered a straight-sets win No. 236 Mackenzie McDonald to progress to the next round.

On Wednesday, the 'King of Clay' defeated McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in just one hour and 40 minutes to improve his record...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury 00:27

 CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros. She said...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:09Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem cruise through Paris openers

 Spain's 12-time winner Rafael Nadal and US Open champion Dominic Thiem move into the French Open second round with straight-set wins.
BBC Sport

Rafael Nadal enters third round of French Open with crushing win

 Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the French Open 2020 with a commanding win over Mackenzie McDonald as he aims to level Roger Federer's record of 20...
DNA

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal thrashes Mackenzie McDonald in second round

 Twelve-time champion Rafael Nadal eases into the third round of the French Open by thrashing American Mackenzie McDonald.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this