Chelsea FC prepared to sell 27-year-old amid Tottenham link – report Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Chelsea FC are open to selling German defender Antonio Rudiger before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to a report in England. Website ESPN is reporting that the Blues are happy to sell the Germany international after Rudiger sat down for talks with Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard. Rudiger hasn’t featured for Chelsea FC in their opening […] 👓 View full article

