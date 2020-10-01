Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carlo Ancelotti praises ‘really good’ Ben Godfrey but remains tight-lipped on rumoured Everton bid for Norwich defender

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Ben Godfrey was lauded by a tight-lipped Carlo Ancelotti when the Everton boss was quizzed on a rumoured £26million bid for the Norwich defender. Reports on Wednesday claimed the Toffees had submitted a formal offer for 22-year-old centre-back Godfrey, comprising an initial £20m with a further £6m in addons. Godfrey impressed as Norwich won promotion […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Godfrey: I've come to Everton to win [Video]

Godfrey: I've come to Everton to win

Ben Godfrey says he hopes for success and silverware after his transfer from Norwich City. Pictures, Everton FC.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Everton seal Godfrey move

A look at the latest signings and rumours on transfer deadline day, as Evertonmake their fifth purchase of the summer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield [Video]

Barry pleased to see Everton strengthen midfield

Former Everton midfielder praises manager Carlo Ancelotti for signing Allanand Doucoure to address a lack of steel in the Toffees midfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this