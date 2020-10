San Diego Loyal forfeit match after alleged homophobic comment Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

San Diego Loyal forfeit a match in protest after an alleged homophobic comment was aimed at their openly gay midfielder Collin Martin. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Career search tool takes page from online dating



A local non-profit is taking a page from online dating to help San Diegans match with a new career. It's more sophisticated than swiping left or right, and it can help anyone looking for a job or.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:03 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this