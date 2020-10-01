Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United in Ousmane Dembele talks after Federico Chiesa approach REJECTED, Luka Jovic ‘wants move’, Alex Telles delay explained

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona over Ousmane Dembele. The Red Devils have left it late but have high hopes of making a marquee signing in the dying embers of the summer transfer window, albeit on loan, with the club now looking for alternatives for Jadon Sancho. United tabled their final take-it-or-leave-it bid of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Alex Telles wants to join Man Utd' [Video]

'Alex Telles wants to join Man Utd'

Kaveh Solhekol confirms that talks have been held between Manchester United and Porto over a deal for left-back Alex Telles.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Man Utd's dilemma over Alex Telles [Video]

Man Utd's dilemma over Alex Telles

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol talks about the dilemma facing Manchester United over their pursuit of Porto defender Alex Telles.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this

lovemanunited

wassu RT @FabrizioRomano: Manchester United are trying to convince Ousmane Démbélé to join the club after he said no to #LFC [on loan] and to Juv… 27 seconds ago

JaiverDosSantos

Alexander Jaiver 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United must pay Barcelona’s asking fee of €65m for Ousmane Dembele. #MUFC 1 minute ago

ManUtdGossips

Man Utd News A contact close to Ousmane Dembélé and the negotiations between Man Utd and Barcelona says that the player wants to… https://t.co/RX9dQk3lyQ 2 minutes ago

NanaKwa26078216

Nana Kwasi RT @BarcaTimes: 🗣[FabrizioRomano🥇] | Manchester United are trying to convince Ousmane Démbélé to join the club after he said no to #LFC [on… 4 minutes ago

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coy on Manchester United’s t... https://t.co/HO3Kcr3l9r #gunnar #solskjaer #jadon #sancho #ousmane #dembele #luka 4 minutes ago

SportsAnalyti14

SportsAnalytica®️ Ousmane Dembélé is beginning to have doubts about staying at Barcelona while Manchester United continue talks over… https://t.co/y3wZFXfxzs 4 minutes ago