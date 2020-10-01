LA Lakers Extinguishes Miami Heat in Game One of NBA Finals, 116-98 Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

The Miami Heat came in hot as they faced off with the LA Lakers in the first game of the 2020 NBA Finals. However, the LeBron James-led Lakers squad rained down on them extinguishing their fire.


