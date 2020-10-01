Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former French Open champ Ostapenko stuns No. 2 seed Pliskova

CBC.ca Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Former champion Jelena Ostapenko ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova from the French Open with a 6-4 6-2 win in the second round of the French Open on Thursday after an error-ridden performance from the Czech player.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena withdraws from French Open 01:09

 Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published
A chilly start for the French Open [Video]

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open 2020: Battling Karolina Pliskova to face former champion Ostapenko in Round 2

 Karolina Pliskova, the No2 seed at this year’s unseasonably late French Open, was certainly expected to follow her fellow former No1s Simona Halep, Serena...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this