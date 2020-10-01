Dominic Calvert-Lewin could become better than Harry Kane under Carlo Ancelotti claims Carlton Cole, who hails Everton striker after another hat-trick
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Carlton Cole insists there’s no reason why Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t eclipse Harry Kane as the best striker in England, after the Everton ace continued his scoring streak. The 23-year-old Toffees star led his club to a 4-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with three goals at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin […]
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published