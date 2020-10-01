Dominic Calvert-Lewin could become better than Harry Kane under Carlo Ancelotti claims Carlton Cole, who hails Everton striker after another hat-trick

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Calvert-Lewin: My dream to play for England



Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewis says it would be a dream come true if he was to receive a call-up to the England squad. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 6 hours ago The search for Harry Kane's back up



Speaking on The Football Show, Tom Huddlestone and Danny Higginbotham talk about the difficulty of Tottenham's search for a striker who would be a back up for Harry Kane. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago Jenas: Definitive season for Harry Kane at Spurs



Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes the upcoming PremierLeague season will be 'definitive' for Harry Kane's future at Spurs, withrumours continuing to swirl around the England striker's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this