Dominic Calvert-Lewin could become better than Harry Kane under Carlo Ancelotti claims Carlton Cole, who hails Everton striker after another hat-trick

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Carlton Cole insists there’s no reason why Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t eclipse Harry Kane as the best striker in England, after the Everton ace continued his scoring streak. The 23-year-old Toffees star led his club to a 4-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with three goals at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin […]
