Pogba returns to Deschamps´ squad as Camavinga retains France place Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Paul Pogba is set to make his first appearance for France since June 2019 after he was included in Didier Deschamps’ 24-man squad for the October internationals, with Eduardo Camavinga keeping his place. Pogba, who last featured for Les Bleus in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Andorra 16 months ago, was due to be included […] 👓 View full article

