Chilwell: Chelsea in position to start taking significant strides Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ben Chilwell believes Chelsea are nearing a point where they can begin to take significant strides forward this season. England international Chilwell was one of a number of new signings at Stamford Bridge for the 2020-21 season, with Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Edouard Mendy also brought in. Chilwell’s […] 👓 View full article

