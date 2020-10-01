Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick's dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick's dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTEDThe Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots face off against each other this week and some are wondering if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can be the next Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Mahomes and Reid are off to a hot start as a quarterback-head coaching duo, already winning a Super Bowl in their 3rd year together. But they will have a long way to go to catch Belichick and Brady who have 9 appearances and 6 rings. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the comparison.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick's dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick's dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED 02:34

 The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots face off against each other this week and some are wondering if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can be the next Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Mahomes and Reid are off to a hot start as a quarterback-head coaching duo, already winning a Super Bowl in their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Mahomes annihilated Lamar Jackson's Ravens, it was a shock to the system | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Mahomes annihilated Lamar Jackson's Ravens, it was a shock to the system | UNDISPUTED

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs stayed undefeated last night after beating the Ravens 34-20. Patrick Mahomes looked like his usual self with an efficient 385 passing yards and 5..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published
Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF [Video]

Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF

Big game: Chiefs and Mahomes vs Ravens and Jackson on MNF

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:45Published
Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless breaks down why Lamar Jackson needs to beat Mahomes in WK 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Some people already have Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as the next great AFC quarterback rivalry, replacing Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. While both quarterbacks are early in their careers, Lamar..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick’s dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick’s dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots face off against each other this week and some are wondering if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can be the next...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

_CollegeNetwork

The College Network The College Network Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick’s dynasty is laughable | U… https://t.co/VkBFfqHJ89 4 days ago

dsmll63

TheSmallSportsBlog Skip Bayless: Comparing Mahomes & Andy Reid to Tom Brady & Belichick’s dynasty is laughable | UNDISPUTED https://t.co/zRc6Wknivh 4 days ago