Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

He was rightly given the tag of the ‘Father of the Nation’, as he demonstrated through his actions and words, that wars can not only be fought but also won in a peaceful manner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this